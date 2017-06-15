Farrell high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 26 – Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Northeast, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 – at Carrick, 3 p.m.

Sept. 15 – West Middlesex, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Union City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Ft. LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Cochranton, 7 p.m.

Farrell High School athletics

Nickname: The Steelers

Colors: Blue and Yellow

School address: 1700 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121

Stadium location: 1700 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121

