Fred Belko, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Fred Belko, Sr. of Warren passed away Thursday, June 15.
Fred was born December 18, 1935.
Arrangements are pending at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel.
WARREN, Ohio – Fred Belko, Sr. of Warren passed away Thursday, June 15.
Fred was born December 18, 1935.
Arrangements are pending at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use