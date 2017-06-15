Free library in New Middletown opens

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Welker Park in New Middletown has a new attraction – the Little Free Library.

The New Middletown Police Department was awarded the library last year by the Cleveland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The books are free to take and keep, or exchange. It might be a little addition, but it comes with big ambitions.

“It is to encourage and foster reading between law enforcement and young children,” said Chief Vincent D’Egidio, New Middletown Police Department. “This gives the opportunity for parents to read to their children, and if they come into the station and ask a policeman to come out and read, an officer will come and read to the children.”

Donations of books can be dropped off Monday through Friday at the New Middletown Police Station.