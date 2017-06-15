Gas station clerk attacked while sweeping lot in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a felonious assault after a man told them he was attacked while sweeping the lot at a gas station on Market Street.

Officers were called about 2:43 a.m. Wednesday to the Shell station where a clerk told them that a man tried to hit him with his car. He said while he was confronting that man, another man showed up and punched him in the back of the head yelling, “Stay away from my cousin!”

At one point, one of the men picked up the victim’s broom and tried to hit him with it. The clerk was able to make it back inside the gas station where he called police.

The victim said the first attacker was driving a black Escape and is described as a 35 to 40-year-old black male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, with a lazy right eye. The second attacker is described as a 25 to 30-year-old black male, 6 foot tall, 225 pounds, wearing an orange pinstripe hat and driving a maroon Pontiac.

No arrests have made. Police are investigating.