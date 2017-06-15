Grove City high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at General McLane, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Warren (PA), 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Conneaut Area, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Oil City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – DuBois, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Fairview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Sharon, 7 p.m.

Grove City High School athletics

Nickname: The Eagles

Colors: Black and Gold

School address: 511 Highland Avenue Grove City, PA 16127

Stadium location: Forker Field, 120 east Poplar St., Grove City PA 16127

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Grove City Area School District website.