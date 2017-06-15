Grove City high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at General McLane, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Warren (PA), 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Conneaut Area, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Oil City, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – DuBois, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Fairview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Meadville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Sharon, 7 p.m.

Grove City High School athletics
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Black and Gold
School address: 511 Highland Avenue Grove City, PA 16127
Stadium location: Forker Field, 120 east Poplar St., Grove City PA 16127

