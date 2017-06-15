John R. Connelly, Sr. Obituary

SANDY LAKE, Pennsylvania – John R. Connelly, Sr., 86, of 330 Reed Rd., Sandy Lake, (Mill Creek Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at his grandson’s residence in Sandy Lake Township, with his family by his side, at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on April 20, 1931 to the late, John Michael and Mary (Gillman) Connelly.

John attended the New Lebanon Community Church in Sandy Lake.

He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Pennsylvania Sheriff’s Association and former member of the White Oak Shooting Club in Greenville.

John was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and gardening. He loved to travel, collect guns and coins, attending auctions and marksmanship competitions, as well as listening to bands in the park. John was mathematically inclined and could speak multiple languages. He was always the provider for his family. John was known for being very strict but also unafraid to show his emotions.

He was married to his wife of 65 years, Charlotte Jean (Grant) Connelly on June 13, 1951 and she preceded him in death on August 11, 2016.

John is survived by six grandchildren, Shawn Connelly and his companion, Amanda Branch, of Sandy Lake, John Connelly of Tennessee, Shane Connelly and his wife, Melanie, of Sandy Lake, April Connelly of Virginia, Robert Connelly of New Jersey and Grant Connelly of Jamestown; many great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one sister, Pauline “Polly” Nofsker of Harrisville.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, John R. Connelly, Jr. and Larry L. Connelly and two sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Dunlap and Patricia “Pat” Burns.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville.

A funeral service with committal prayers will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, with Rev. Virginia LaVan Gadsby of New Lebanon Community Church in Sandy Lake, officiating.

Burial will be held at Mt. Washington Cemetery aka Zahniser Cemetery, Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.

