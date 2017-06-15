Joseph J. Rossi, Jr. Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Joseph J. Rossi, Jr., of Farrell, passed away at 5:21 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Countryside Convalescent Home, Mercer. He was 95.

Mr. Rossi was born on March 15, 1922 in Sharpsville, a son of Ardwino and Mary (Perfilio) Rossi.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Sharpsville High School.

Joseph proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, 99th Infantry Division, during WWII, achieving the rank of corporal and marksman. He was involved in seven battles, including the “Battle of the Bulge”. Joseph earned several medals, including the good conduct medal, WWII victory medal, american campaign medal and european african middle eastern campaign medal with three bronze stars.

Following his discharge, he was employed more than 30 years at the former General American Transportation Corp. (GATX), Masury, Ohio.

Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He was also a member of the VFW Post #5286, Farrell and the 99th Infantry Association.

An avid outdoorsman, Joseph enjoyed hunting, fishing, training beagles for hunting and spending time at his cabin in Tidioute, Pennsylvania. He also loved family gatherings and reading.

His wife, the former, Theresa M. Cristelli, whom he married September 7, 1946 in St. Anthony’s Church, Farrell by Fr. Geno Monti, passed away in 1988.

Surviving include a daughter, Frances Rice and her husband, David, Sharpsville; two sons, Joseph J. Rossi, Jr., Farrell and Anthony Rossi, Silver Springs, Maryland; three grandchildren, Vernon “Eddy” Edwin Fry III, Jennifer Rossi and Jonathan Rossi; a stepgranddaughter, Tara Rice; a great-granddaughter, Angeleena Medovich; a sister, Nellie Vasconi and her husband, Louis, Sharon and a brother, Samuel Rossi, Ohio.

In addition to his wife, Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rosemary Fry and her husband, Vernon Edwin Fry; a son, Gene Rossi; three sisters, Lena Barca, Angeline Bennetto and Frances Alter as well as three brothers, Sandy, Tony and Peter Rossi.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon in Our Lady of Fatima, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to the Rossi family.



