Kevin Patrick Kelly Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Kevin Patrick Kelly, age 58, of Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

Kevin was the child of the late Irene and John W. Kelly.

He was a kind and generous man who was loved by all that knew him. His generosity touched many lives and has truly made a difference in our world.

Kevin was an extremely hard working man, who owned Lighthouse Sound in Salem. He was a special boss who loved his employees like family.

Kevin loved to travel and his passion was music as he was an accomplished guitar player. He was a good, good father. That’s who he was.

His wife of 33 years, Mary C. Kelly survives him along with three stepdaughters, which he loved and considered his own, Tiffany (Greg) Darin of Salem, Tess (Greg) Brown of Medina and Tomasina (Garry) Norman of Richmond, Virginia. Six grandchildren also survive him, Deanna, Getty, Grace, Simon, Sally and Luci and his Godmother, Ann Nuzum of Fairmont, West Virginia.

Per Kevin’s wishes, there will be no funeral or services. The family will celebrate his life with a dinner at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to http://www.christianvillehaiti.com. Select other – please leave comment and in comment type Kevin Kelly Memorial Fund.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

