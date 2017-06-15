Lakeview, PA high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 26 – Mercer, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Sharon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Mercyhurst Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Crestview, 7 p.m.
Lakeview, PA athletics
Nickname: The Sailors
Colors: Red and White
School address: 2482 Mercer St, Stoneboro, PA 16153
Stadium location: Lakeview High School – 2482 Mercer St, Stoneboro, PA 16153
