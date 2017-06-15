Local businesses recognized for ethics and integrity

The Mahoning Valley Better Business Bureau honored four local businesses Thursday for their commitment to the consumer.

The Torch Award for Marketplace Trust was given to the following: Butech Bliss, Rulli Brothers, Wm. Price Heating Company, Inc. and CKC Cleaning Specialist.

The Torch Award for Civic Leadership was given to Suzanne Fleming, and the Torch Award for Non-profit Excellence was given to Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

A recognition banquet was held at the Lake Club. More than 100 people came together for the celebration.

At the end of the meal, the BBB gave out $6,000 in scholarships to select high school seniors who wrote essays on the value of ethics.

