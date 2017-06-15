Local businesses recognized for ethics and integrity

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Better Business Bureau honored four local businesses Thursday for their commitment to consumers.

The Torch Awards recognize three qualities: Ethics, trust and integrity.

The Torch Award for Marketplace Trust was given to the following: Butech Bliss, Rulli Brothers, Wm. Price Heating Company, Inc. and CKC Cleaning Specialist.

The Torch Award for Civic Leadership was given to Suzanne Fleming, and the Torch Award for Non-profit Excellence was given to Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation.

A recognition banquet was held at the Lake Club. More than 100 people came together for the celebration.

At the end of the meal, the BBB gave out $6,000 in scholarships to select high school seniors who wrote essays on the value of ethics.