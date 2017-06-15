Local Jewish group forges new relationship with high tech ties in Israel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Relations Council held a Lunch and Learn Thursday to talk about a new partnership with Israel.

Earlier this year, the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation led an economic development trip to Israel. Now, a new, international initiative has been launched: The Israel – Youngstown Business Incubator Collaborative.

Organizers say this is will be a great tool for additive manufacturing in Youngstown.

“For us to have the opportunity to reach out to other centers of additive manufacturing, where technology is going through the roof, it can bring so much value back here to the region,” said Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Staff members at Youngstown State University are also working to bring representatives from several Israeli institutions to Youngstown for future additive manufacturing conferences scheduled for next year.

