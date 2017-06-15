Mahoning County indictments: June 15, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 15, 2017:

Amy E. Bruss: Theft

Cordale McDowell: Possession of cocaine

Ronald Washington: Two counts of felonious assault

Tremond Naze: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle

Edgar Eugene Day: Two counts of possession of a dangerous drug

Brianna Bell: Aggravated possession of drugs and falsification

Jessica Davis: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Tyjuan Julious: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle

Jesse Stewart: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Stephen Hogan: Failure to comply, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Shannon Lang and Stephen Hogan: Grand theft

Daesean Lemont Bunch: Three counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications

Juchard Duncan: Possession of heroin

Matthew D. Pierce: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and physical control

Dean A. Foster, Sr.: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI

Samantha Shoemaker: Aggravated possession of drugs

Adrianne T. Barnes: Tampering with records and theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

