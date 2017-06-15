Mahoning County indictments: June 15, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on June 15, 2017:
Amy E. Bruss: Theft
Cordale McDowell: Possession of cocaine
Ronald Washington: Two counts of felonious assault
Tremond Naze: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle
Edgar Eugene Day: Two counts of possession of a dangerous drug
Brianna Bell: Aggravated possession of drugs and falsification
Jessica Davis: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Tyjuan Julious: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle
Jesse Stewart: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Stephen Hogan: Failure to comply, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Shannon Lang and Stephen Hogan: Grand theft
Daesean Lemont Bunch: Three counts of aggravated robbery with firearm specifications
Juchard Duncan: Possession of heroin
Matthew D. Pierce: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and physical control
Dean A. Foster, Sr.: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and OVI
Samantha Shoemaker: Aggravated possession of drugs
Adrianne T. Barnes: Tampering with records and theft
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
