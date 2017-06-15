Marie A. Testani Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Marie A. Testani of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017, in her residence, surrounded by her family. She was 90.

Mrs. Testani was born April 13, 1927, in Sharon, a daughter of Angelo and Margaret Rotunno Sanata.

She was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharon High School.

Marie was a homemaker and dedicated her life to caring for her family.

She was a founding member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and previously a member of Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon.

Marie enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, reading, watching her daily soap operas and going to breakfast with her sister-in-law, Hazel. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her family, particularly while cooking on Sundays and holidays. Marie was dearly loved and will be missed by all, especially by her grandchildren whom affectionately called her, “gram.”

Her husband of nearly 50 years, Samuel D. Testani, whom she married October 22, 1955, passed away July 1, 2005.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna M. Nelson, with whom Marie made her home, Hermitage and Anita L. McElhaney and her husband, Gary L.; West Middlesex; a son, Richard J. Testani and his wife, Heather R. and a daughter-in-law, Sherrye Testani, all Hermitage; three brothers, Albert Sanata and his wife, Ellen, Brookfield; Harry Sanata, Hubbard, Ohio and Chuck Sanata and his wife, Hazel, Hermitage; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Joseph) Halt and Missy Nelson; Jason (Starla) McElhaney and Jessica (Adam) Brydon; Camille Testani and Dominic and Gianna Testani and three great-grandchildren, Sabastian Brown; Samuel Halt and Hayden McElhaney.

In addition to her husband, Marie was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Eugene Testani; two sisters, Rosemary Moses and Victoria Donak and six brothers, James, Joseph and Peter Peluso and William, Anthony and Lawrence Sanata.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 18 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 19 in Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd, Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.



