Mock funeral shows how Trump’s budget cuts will hurt Valley

It was themed "Death by a Thousand Budget Cuts" and held at New Jerusalem Church in Warren

By Published: Updated:
A mock funeral took place in Warren Thursday evening with the theme of "Death by a Thousand Budget Cuts."

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mock funeral took place in Warren Thursday evening with the theme of “Death by a Thousand Budget Cuts.”

It was held at New Jerusalem Church.

Organizers said the event aimed to visually show how the budget under President Donald Trump will hurt Ohio’s middle class.

“We’re looking forward into the future and having a funeral for everything this Valley is going to lose if those cuts take effect,” said Dr. Alexis Smith of Valley Voices United for Change. “The millions of people who could lose insurance — including seniors [and] the babies that will be born without the coverage from medicaid.”

Organizers also said Trumps cuts will crush education, slash affordable housing, eliminate affordable housing and important programs like Meals on Wheels.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s