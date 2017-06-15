Phones, boat searched in probe of woman missing in Lake Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police have gotten search warrants for two phones and a boat after a man reported his wife fell overboard into Lake Erie.

The Erie Times-News reported the developments Tuesday, after the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for the woman late Monday.

According to search warrant affidavits 51-year-old Karen Leclair, of Albion, was on a boat with her husband when he reported she fell overboard about 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

The search warrants are for phones owned by Leclair and her husband and the boat they were on.

Police also plan to review surveillance video from the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

Police say Leclair’s husband told them she was sitting on a five-gallon bucket on the edge of the boat while he checked fishing nets. He told police he presumed she fell overboard.