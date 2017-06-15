Phones, boat searched in probe of woman missing in Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for the woman late Monday

By Published:
Investigation Generic

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police have gotten search warrants for two phones and a boat after a man reported his wife fell overboard into Lake Erie.

The Erie Times-News reported the developments Tuesday, after the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for the woman late Monday.

According to search warrant affidavits 51-year-old Karen Leclair, of Albion, was on a boat with her husband when he reported she fell overboard about 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

The search warrants are for phones owned by Leclair and her husband and the boat they were on.

Police also plan to review surveillance video from the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority.

Police say Leclair’s husband told them she was sitting on a five-gallon bucket on the edge of the boat while he checked fishing nets. He told police he presumed she fell overboard.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s