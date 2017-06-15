Police investigating former Struthers school resource officer

The Crimes Against Children's Unit is looking into the officer's activities while working at Struthers High School

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the activities of a former Struthers school resource officer.

Investigators say the probe is looking into the officer’s activities while working at Struthers High School.

The officer is not being named at this time, since no criminal charges have been filed yet. Further information on the investigation wasn’t available on Thursday morning.

Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker said he wasn’t able to comment on the case.

