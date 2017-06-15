Youngstown police: Suspect crashed into woman’s car, shot her

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Market Street

By Published: Updated:
Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that killed a woman.  The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of Market Street, near E. Indianola Avenue. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that killed a 46-year-old Boardman woman.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of Market Street, near E. Indianola Avenue.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible domestic situation, although they don’t know the relationship between the victim and attacker yet.

Police said a man purposefully crashed his car into a woman who was driving in the area. The crash forced the woman’s car into the St. George and the Dragon, a smoke shop on Market Street.

Police said the suspect then shot the woman, who got out of the car.

This happened right in front of a police officer who ordered the man to drop his gun. The suspect dropped his weapon and was arrested on the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

No one else was injured.

The victim and suspect haven’t yet been identified by police. Police said the suspect is a 59-year-old man from Youngstown.

Police are now questioning the suspect.

Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that killed a woman. The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of Market Street, near E. Indianola Avenue.

Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday morning that killed a woman. The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. in the 2700 block of Market Street, near E. Indianola Avenue.

WKBN is out at the scene and is working to get more details on the investigation. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s