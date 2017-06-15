Police working to identify body found in Bristolville woods

The body was found on property belonging to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources

By Published:
police lights generic

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A body was discovered in a wooded area in Bristolville.

Warren detectives were following up on some information that they received when they found the body on property belonging to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators aren’t saying whether the body belonged to a male or a female. They’re working to positively identify the person now.

Police are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. They said there was no apparent cause found at the scene.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s