Police working to identify body found in Bristolville woods

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A body was discovered in a wooded area in Bristolville.

Warren detectives were following up on some information that they received when they found the body on property belonging to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Investigators aren’t saying whether the body belonged to a male or a female. They’re working to positively identify the person now.

Police are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. They said there was no apparent cause found at the scene.