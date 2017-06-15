Reynolds high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – at Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Mercer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Greenville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Reynolds High School athletics

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 531 Reynolds Road, Greenville, PA 16125

Stadium location: 531 Reynolds Road, Greenville, PA 16125

For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.

For more information, visit the Reynolds Area School District website.