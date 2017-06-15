Sharon high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – Reynolds, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Hickory, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at South Range, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Sharpsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Grove City, 7 p.m.
Sharon High School athletics
Nickname: The Tigers
Colors:Orange and Black
School address: 1129 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146
Stadium location: 1129 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146
.