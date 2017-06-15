South Range high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 26 – Springfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Manchester, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Zanesville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Crestview, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Sharon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 – Akron Kenmore/Garfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – at St. Clairsville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 – Sharpsville (PA), 7 p.m.

South Range High School athletics

Nickname: The Raiders

Colors: Maroon and Gold

School address: 11300 Columbiana – Canfield Road, Suite H, Canfield, OH 44406

Stadium location:

