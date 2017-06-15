South Range high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 26 – Springfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Western Reserve, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – Manchester, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – Zanesville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Crestview, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – Sharon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Akron Kenmore/Garfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at St. Clairsville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Sharpsville (PA), 7 p.m.
South Range High School athletics
Nickname: The Raiders
Colors: Maroon and Gold
School address: 11300 Columbiana – Canfield Road, Suite H, Canfield, OH 44406
Stadium location:
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11pm and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the South Range Local Schools website.
.