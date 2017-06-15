Steven Lee Mango Obituary

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio – Steven Lee Mango, age 47, of Guilford Lake, died Thursday, June 15, 2017 in Youngstown following a long battle with addiction.
Steven was born June 2, 1970.
Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial.
