Storm Team 27: Humid, afternoon thunderstorms

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warm and humid weather lasts through the end of the week and into the weekend.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms stays in the forecast. Any storm that develops can produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty wind.

Cooler air returns next week.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Warm and Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)
High: 84

Thursday Night: Warm and Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)
Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 88 Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (80%)
High: 86 Low: 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 77 Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance showers late day. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (20%)
High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 80 Low: 55

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s