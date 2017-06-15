Storm Team 27: Humid with thunderstorms possible

[anvplayer video=”1373779″

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Warm and humid weather through the end of the week and into the weekend.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms stays in the forecast. Any storm that develops can produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty wind.

Cooler air returns next week.

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Warm and Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)

High: 84

Thursday Night: Warm and Humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (70%)

Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 86

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 88 Low: 64

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms (80%)

High: 86 Low: 68

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or a thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 77 Low: 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance showers late day. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (20%)

High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 55

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.