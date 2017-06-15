Storm Team 27: Isolated showers or storms tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast tonight. It will stay warm and humid through Friday morning. Friday will be a hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. There is a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The weekend will stay hot with highs in the upper 80’s Saturday and mid to upper 80’s Sunday.

Cooler air returns next week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and Humid. Chance showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind. (40%)

Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 86

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 89 Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 85 Low: 69

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 77 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.

High: 85 Low: 62

