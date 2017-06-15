Storm Team 27: Warm temperatures into the weekend

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast sunrise sunset

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast overnight.  It will stay warm and humid through Friday morning.  Friday will be a hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.  There is a very small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The weekend will stay hot with highs in the upper 80’s Saturday and mid to upper 80’s Sunday.

Cooler air returns next week.

THE FORECAST

Overnight: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy rain and gusty wind.  (40%)
Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 86

Friday night:  Partly cloudy.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
Low:  65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 89    Low: 65

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
High: 85    Low: 69

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 77    Low: 63

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 75  Low: 58

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 77  Low: 59

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low: 60

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.
High:  85  Low:  62

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s