SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement found thousands of dollars in drugs at a Salem home on Thursday.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force, with help from Salem police, searched a home in the 200 block of Hawley Street.

Inside, they found eight grams of suspected fentanyl, over 12 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of cocaine, and marijuana.

The drugs’ street value is over $3,100, according to the task force.

Police said charges are pending until after lab results for the drugs come back.