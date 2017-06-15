Trump’s plan to gut EPA gets cool reception on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers concerned about pollution and global warming have given a cool reception to President Donald Trump’s proposal to gut federal funding for environmental programs.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appeared Thursday before a House Appropriations subcommittee. Trump’s budget seeks to slash EPA funding by nearly one-third while eliminating more than 3,800 jobs.

Pruitt pitched the budget as part of his plan to take EPA “back to basics.” The EPA chief said that means focusing on EPA’s core mission to provide Americans with cleaner air and water.

Criticism of Trump’s budget was bipartisan, with members from both parties pressing Pruitt about cuts affecting their home districts. Pruitt promised new levels of efficiency, but didn’t provide many concrete details about how he would accomplish more with less.