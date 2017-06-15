Trump’s plan to gut EPA gets cool reception on Capitol Hill

Trump's budget seeks to slash EPA funding by nearly one-third

MICHAEL BIESECKER, The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt after speaking about the US role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump's recent decision to pull the United States from the international climate deal reached in Paris was but the latest in a rapid-fire series of moves that would weaken or dismantle federal initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, which scientists say are heating the planet to levels that could have disastrous consequences. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers concerned about pollution and global warming have given a cool reception to President Donald Trump’s proposal to gut federal funding for environmental programs.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt appeared Thursday before a House Appropriations subcommittee. Trump’s budget seeks to slash EPA funding by nearly one-third while eliminating more than 3,800 jobs.

Pruitt pitched the budget as part of his plan to take EPA “back to basics.” The EPA chief said that means focusing on EPA’s core mission to provide Americans with cleaner air and water.

Criticism of Trump’s budget was bipartisan, with members from both parties pressing Pruitt about cuts affecting their home districts. Pruitt promised new levels of efficiency, but didn’t provide many concrete details about how he would accomplish more with less.

