VIDEO: Cosby accuser clashes with supporter outside courtroom

One of Bill Cosby’s accusers faced off with his supporter’s outside a Montgomery County court Thursday

Accuser and Cosby supporters clash outside Norristown, Pa. courtroom.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CNN) – One of Bill Cosby’s accusers faced off with his supporter’s outside a Montgomery County court Thursday.

Lili Bernard, who accuses Cosby of drugging and raping her, came face to face with a Cosby supporter from Philadelphia.

Bernard told him that she considered killing herself after the alleged assault.

But the Cosby supporter said it was important for African-Americans to support each other.

Bernard appeared as a guest star on the Cosby Show.

The confrontation happened outside the courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

Jurors are deliberating on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against the comedian.

They have reported to the judge that they are deadlocked, but the judge has ordered further deliberations.

