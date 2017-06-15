Warren crime activity: Child calls 911 to report possible overdose

Thursday, June 8

8:25 p.m. – 1700 block of Cranberry Ln. NE, police responded to a report that an 11-year-old girl was locked out of her home. The girl said she was playing outside and got locked out, according to police. When officers were able to get inside the house, they said it was in deplorable condition. Police spoke with neighbors, who said the mother might have a drug problem.

Friday, June 9

9:10 p.m. – Stewart Ave. NW, shooting between two vehicles. Two injured victims were taken to the hospital.

11:40 p.m. – Hamilton St. NW, man shot. Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital.

Sunday, June 11

5:20 p.m. – 2300 block of Kenwood Dr. SW, police said a 17-year-old boy broke up a fight between his dog and a loose dog and was bitten in the process. He punched the loose dog in the face, according to a police report. The loose dog died due to its injuries. Police were investigating whether the dog may have had rabies.

6:20 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., 34-year-old Antonio J. Beard, arrested and charged with assault. Officers responded to Trumbull Memorial Hospital where they spoke with the victim, who said Beard threw a cup of coffee at him during an argument, burning his face. He said Beard also threatened to kill him.

Monday, June 12

7:30 a.m. – Niles Greenway Bike Trail, Niles police find the car that 22-year-old Brandon Sample had been driving. His parents said he never returned home after dropping a friend off in Akron, and they reported him missing later in the day.

5:25 p.m. – 2400 block of Cranwood Dr. SW, report of shots fired at a home. The victim was inside sleeping at the time and the gunshots woke her up, police said. She found several bullet holes in the front of her house and told officers she thought her son might have been on the front porch at the time because she found food and a can with a bullet hole, dripping pop. Police said they found cell phones with bullet holes in them and guns at another house nearby.

5:35 p.m. – 2100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, robbery at Family Dollar. Employees said a man stole a few containers of laundry detergent pods.

6:39 p.m. – 100 block of Fulton St. SE, police found a 30-year-old man dead in a car. Officers said they found suspected heroin in the car.

Tuesday, June 13

2 a.m. – 2100 block of Niles Rd. SE, police said several shots were fired at a home.

6:32 a.m. – 500 block of Washington St. NE, 37-year-old Daniel E. Dicks and 24-year-old Brittany R. Hudson, of Youngstown, both arrested on warrants; 23-year-old D’Auntai A. Boss, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with trafficking in crack cocaine and having weapons while under disability. Police said they found stolen guns, heroin, cocaine, prescription pills, drug tools and hundreds of dollars in cash while conducting a search at a house.

3 p.m. – 900 block of Niles Cortland Rd. SE, 61-year-old James W. Corbett, Jr., of Cleveland, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. Police responded to reports of a dog in a cage in the bed of a pickup truck. Officers said when Corbett was questioned about the dog, he became very angry and started screaming.

7:11 p.m. – 200 block of Austin Ave. NW, a child called 911 because a 41-year-old man in the home had stopped breathing and was unconscious, according to a police report. Officers said it could have been a possible overdose.

Wednesday, June 14

6:30 p.m. – 200 block of Homewood Ave. SE, a toddler stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest while swimming, and later died. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the toddler’s death.

