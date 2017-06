Carmen Merolillo sent us tonight’s image of an incoming thunderstorm at the Ohio/Pennsylvania border. Thank you for your submission, Carmen. Please enjoy these other viewer pictures.

Send us your weather pictures via Report-it.

Weather Images: June 15, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Weather Photo of the Day: June 15, 2017 Weather Images: June 15, 2017 Weather Images: June 15, 2017 Weather Images: June 15, 2017 Weather Images: June 15, 2017 Weather Images: June 15, 2017 Weather Images: June 15, 2017 Weather Images: June 15, 2017 Weather Images: June 15, 2017