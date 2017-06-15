West Middlesex high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Sharpsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 – Iroquois, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 – at Farrell, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 – at Mercyhurst Prep 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 – at Cochranton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 – Carey, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 – Union City, 7 p.m.

West Middlesex High School athletics

Nickname: The Big Red

Colors: Red and White

School address: 3591 SHARON RD, WEST MIDDLESEX, PA 16159

Stadium location: 3591 SHARON RD, WEST MIDDLESEX, PA 16159

