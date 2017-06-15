Youngstown traffic stop uncovers mobile pharmacy of pills

Tedarro Williams is charged with drug possession.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop in Youngstown uncovered a multitude of pills of different varieties.

According to a police report, officers pulled over 30-year-old Teddaro Williams Wednesday for running a stop sign at E. Florida Avenue and Erie Street.

Police said Teddaro kept trying to reach into a computer bag even after they told him to stop. Police say Teddaro told them that he may have a marijuana blunt in the bag, but it turns out police found much more.

A search of the vehicle uncovered over 180 pills including Tramadol, zolpidem (commonly Ambien), clonazepam (commonly Klonopin), amphetamines, lorazepam, diazepam, and hydrocodone. Police also found marijuana, cocaine and a digital scale.

Williams was arrested and charged with drug possession.

