Anna M. Kittle Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Anna M. Kittle, 93, of Warren, passed away early Friday morning, June 16, 2017, at her residence.

She was born October 15, 1923 in Gem, West Virginia, a daughter of Early F. and Willa Jane (Lipps) Waldeck.

Anna was educated and married in West Virginia and came to the Warren area with her husband in 1951.

She worked as a teacher’s aide for the Warren City School system for 23 years prior to retiring in 1981.

She married Ray Kittle, Jr. on November 3, 1945. They shared almost 72 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Anna was a member of the McKinley Community Church in Warren where she was active with the ladies guild. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Opal Chapter #181 of Cortland. She enjoyed golfing, painting and she and her husband were “snow birds”, wintering in Punta Gorda, Florida for the past 33 years.

Besides her husband, Anna is survived by her son, Gary W. (Jean) Kittle, of Bazetta; a sister, Helen Zinn, of St. Leonard, Maryland; a grandson, Daniel (Ashley) Kittle and a stepgrandson, Joseph Floch, both of Waverly, Iowa and a great-grandson, Grant Kittle.

Anna was preceded in death by four brothers; three sisters; a stepgrandson, Nicholas Floch and a stepgreat-grandson, Nicholas.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor John Griffith officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the funeral home.

Anna will be laid to rest in Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to the McKinley Community Church in Warren or to Hospice of the Valley, in her memory.

