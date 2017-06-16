Beverley L. Mitchell Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Beverley L. Mitchell, 87, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017, at Victoria House Assisted Living.

Born July 17, 1929 in Ashtabula, she was the daughter of Erling and Hilda (Peterson) Larson.

She moved to Youngstown as a young child. She was a 1947 graduate of Fitch High School.

Beverley worked for Packard Electric for 30 years before retiring in 1990.

She was a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church, a past matron of the former Trias Chapter, now Miriam Chapter #278 Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Canfield AARP and a former volunteer at Northside Hospital.

She wintered for a number of years in Zephyrhills, Florida.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet L. Mitchell.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, whom she married on August 4, 1951 and passed away in 1992; son, Keith and a brother, Richard “Itchy” Larson.

Friends will be received at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Monday, June 19, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. service on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, with Pastor Russ Adams officiating.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to either Victoria House Assisted Living Activities Department, 5295 Ashley Circle, Youngstown, Ohio, 44515, Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio, 44512 or Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406, to the sanctuary project.

