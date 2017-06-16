Boardman crime activity: Caller says he planted bomb at store

Wednesday, June 7

10:49 a.m. — 7300 block of Market St., employees of Harbor Pet Center reported that a man exposed his bare buttocks to them. They said the man was mad they wouldn’t open early so he could buy crickets, so he pulled his pants down and pressed his buttocks against the window. Police were unable to find the man.

12:19 p.m. — 4000 block of South Ave., Rhonda Hardy, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with robbery and obstructing official business. Employees at Family Dollar reported that Hardy said she had a gun in her backpack in an attempt to rob the store.

10:25 p.m. — 7300 block of Market St., police received a call from an unknown man who threatened to blow up a store. Police said the caller claimed to be a recently-fired employee who snuck a homemade bomb into the store that was set to explode in the morning. While police were on scene, they received more calls from the man who accurately described how many cruisers were in the area and said he had ties to ISIS. Police said the call came from a non-working number, no bomb was found and they believed the calls to be a prank.

Thursday, June 8

8:13 p.m. — 100 block of Indianola Rd., police were called to investigate a report that a child was burned by a lit cigar by two other boys.

Friday, June 9

7:32 p.m. — 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Lisa Johnston, 37, of Masury, charged with theft, possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arak Shumate, 36, of Greenup, Kentucky, charged with theft. Police said Johnston and Shumate were accused of trying to steal men’s underwear from Kohl’s. Police said Johnston had several drug instruments in her purse.

Saturday, June 10

6:58 p.m. — 7400 block of Market St., Kurtis Materna, 37, of Salem, arrested and charged with OVI, unsafe vehicle and open container. Police said Materna had a blood-alcohol level of .083.

Monday, June 12

8:11 a.m. — 8200 block of Market St., Lewis Croom, 33, of Youngstown, turned himself in to police on a domestic violence warrant. A woman accused Croom of punching her several times in the face after an argument. She said he also threatened her, and she was fearful that he would attack her due to previous incidents. So, she sprayed him with pepper spray prior to him punching her.

9:40 p.m. — 200 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Bryan Dedon, 35, of Struthers, arrested and charged with OVI and child endangering. Lisa McQuiston, 31, of Struthers, charged with child endangering. Police said Dedon overdosed in a car parked near the Dollar General store. McQuiston, who was sweating profusely, told an officer they didn’t use drugs but later admitted to using heroin that day, according to the report. Police said the two had children with them.

Tuesday, June 13

6:29 p.m. — 800 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Shawn Hamlett, Jr., 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with child endangering. Police were called to Gabriel Brothers for a child found unrestrained inside a running vehicle. The child’s father, Hamlett, was inside the store, where he was arrested. Hamlett told police he only left the child in the vehicle for a few minutes while he returned something, according to a police report. Hamlett could not give officer’s his son’s date of birth but thought that he was almost two years old.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Boardman Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: