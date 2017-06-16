Campbell church undergoing renovations, will not hold services for 5 weeks

Services are scheduled to start again on July 23, when the sanctuary should be complete

Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church is getting a face-lift, both inside and out.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One church in Campbell is not holding services for five weeks because of a big expansion project aimed at helping accommodate more families.

The sanctuary inside the church is basically empty, for renovations.

The sanctuary inside the church is basically empty, for renovations.

“They are going to clean all the wood that you see on the underside of the roof and the beams and the walls,” said Rev. Fr. Steve Denas.

Father Steve calls it a comprehensive cleaning — just one part of the church’s expansion, which will include some features from Europe.

The floors are going to be re-finished, a new red carpet will go down the isle, new pews will be installed and some of the furniture will come from Greece.

“The idea on the inside here was really not to change drastically the atmosphere,” he said.

Instead of widening the church — which would require moving the walls — crews decided to extended the length of the church to expand it.

One of the most notable things that you will see on the outside of the church is four new mosaic icons, on both sides of the church. These icons were built in Italy and shipped over in crates. The artists actually came over to install them.

Father Steve says the expansion is 30 years in the making. The church was built in the 1950s and has about 600 families, and growing. He says even though some church members live in other communities, they still attend the church in Campbell.

The work on the outside of the church should be done by the end of the year.

“When it’s done, it’s going to be just exceptional and also spirit-lifting in the sense that you know when you walk into the sanctuary, you’re walking into a sanctuary,” Father Steve said.

The work on the outside of the church should be done by the end of the year.

