Carrasco shines, Encarnacion homers, Indians beat Twins 8-1

PATRICK DONNELLY Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Carlos Carrasco pitched one-hit ball into the sixth inning, Jose Ramirez had three hits and Edwin Encarnacion homered as the Cleveland Indians beat the pitching-thin Minnesota Twins 8-1 Friday night.

Carrasco (7-2) gave up four hits in 6 1/3 innings, with three walks and seven strikeouts. The only run he allowed came on Eddie Rosario’s solo homer leading off the sixth.

The Indians pulled a game behind the Twins at the top of the AL Central standings. Minnesota has had at least a share of first place since May 11.

A cramped schedule and injuries to Phil Hughes and Hector Santiago have left the Twins scrambling for starting pitchers of late. On Friday they turned to Nik Turley (0-1), a 27-year-old journeyman who was making his second major league appearance.

The lefty allowed eight runs on nine hits with four walks and a hit batter in 4 2/3 innings.

