Charles Thomas Brown Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Charles Thomas Brown, 77, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Charles was born on December 20, 1939, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

He was the son of the late Alexander M. and Sue Wirt Brown.

Charles graduated from Ursuline High School, starting his higher education at Ohio University and finishing at Youngstown State University.

He was an Army veteran, stationed at Fort Knox from 1962-1964.

He was employed by Youngstown Sheet and Tube in their accounting and inventory department. He continued to work in the steel industry through many changes in the company and by several owners until his retirement.

He was an avid gardener, well known for his green thumb and his beautiful at home greenhouse. He was complimented often on his lawn and the beauty of the plants he raised both inside and outside the home.

Charles was also well known for his helping hand, always there to help a friend with special projects or remolding. He was known for his woodworking skills. He was also known for his love of Lake Erie, starting as a child and continuing his whole life. He loved being on the lake, both in family boats at the Conneaut Boat Club and his sister’s Ashtabula cottage.

He leaves his two sons, Jeffrey Charles Brown of Denver, Colorado and Gregory Thomas Brown of Sandy, Utah; his beloved sister, Suzanne Hruska of Canfield; his brother-in-law, Paul Hruska; his two nieces, Tracie Tucci of Boardman and Laurie Halligan of Cleveland; his great-nephew, Eoin Halligan and great-niece, Ella Halligan, both of Cleveland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley or Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Association. Special thanks to the staff of Beeghly Oaks Care Center for the care and compassion for Charles over the past nine months.

Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio, is handling the arrangements.

There will be a private family memorial later in summer. There will be no calling hours.

