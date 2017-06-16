Convicted Pa. attorney general: Prosecutor given too much power

Kathleen Kane is seeking dismissal of her charges or a new trial

By Published: Updated:
Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane enters a courtroom at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in Norristown, Pa., where closing arguments are expected during her perjury and obstruction trial. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane enters a courtroom at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in Norristown, Pa., where closing arguments are expected during her perjury and obstruction trial. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The former Pennsylvania attorney general who’s been sentenced to jail for leaking secret grand jury information and lying about it says a judge gave too much power to the special prosecutor who investigated her.

Kathleen Kane argues in a document filed with Superior Court on Friday that Judge William Carpenter’s decision to give the special prosecutor grand jury authority was illegal and unconstitutional.

Her lawyers claim Carpenter demonstrated a “decidedly unseemly personal enmity against her.”

She’s seeking dismissal of the charges or a new trial.

Kane, a 51-year-old Democrat, resigned last year after being convicted of two counts of felony perjury and seven misdemeanor counts, including obstruction and conspiracy.

While her appeal is pending, she’s free on bail and hasn’t begun serving her 10- to 23-month sentence.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s