Felt like 1,500 lbs pressing down on my chest: Reporter recalls Thunderbirds flight

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN 27 First News Reporter Amanda Smith said nothing could prepare her for her flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

She took off on Thursday, flying to Dayton in just 12 minutes and 10,000 feet above the Earth.

Smith said whereas people who have ridden a rollercoaster or carnival ride are used to a 3-G force, the Thunderbirds deal with over 9 Gs.

“It felt like 1,500 pounds just pressing down on my chest,” Smith said.

Amanda talked more about her flight and how the Thunderbirds adjust to the high g-forces. You can find her full interview above.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly at Thunder Over the Valley this weekend in Vienna.

The event is free and open to the public. More information on the event is available on our website.