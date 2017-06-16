Free air show means more dollars spent at local businesses

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – While admission to the Thunder Over the Valley Air Show in Vienna is free, it is still expected to have a big economic impact in the Valley.

Stephanie Sferra, executive director of the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, said the air show is a big draw, and people who follow the Thunderbirds are willing to travel quite a distance – staying in motels and eating at local restaurants.

Events such as the air show bring more than $500,000 to the local economy.

“In 2015, over $505 million came into the local community as a result of tourism and its efforts,” Sferra said.

Unlike other air shows, like the one in Cleveland, the free admission and shuttle rides to and from the airport make the Vienna show a more appealing option for entertainment. The cost savings can lead to dollars spent at other venues and local businesses.

“We have eclectic cuisine, ethnic cuisine that you don’t just find everywhere,” Sferra said.

Thunder Over the Valley runs June 17-18. Admission and shuttle transportation is free.

The primary parking lot is at the old Delphi facility, 1265 North River Rd., Warren. If that lot fills up, drivers will be directed to the nearby Phantoms Fireworks, 3566 Larchmont Ave. NE. If those lots fill up, additional parking is planned at Kent State Trumbull and TCTC.

The first shuttle to the show runs at 8:30 a.m. and the last one will be at 2:30 p.m. Anyone not parked and on a bus by 2:30 p.m. will not be shuttled to the show.

The following roads will be closed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18:

Ridge Road between Aeropark Drive and King Graves Road

King Graves Road between Ridge Road North and the State Route 11 overpass

Security will be tight at the show and security checks will be conducted in the parking lots before boarding the buses.

There’s much more planned in Trumbull County throughout the rest of the summer. The next big event rolls into town Monday with Ohio Chautauqua. That event runs June 20-24 and is billed as living history festival complete with performances, music and education.