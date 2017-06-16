JAC Management announces ‘largest music event’ in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JAC Management Group announced the headlining music act in what it’s calling the “largest music event” in Youngstown.

The Zac Brown Band will perform at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium as part of “Y Live.” The concert will be at 7 p.m. August 24, 2017.

Organizers hope that the venue draws a record-breaking crowd to the stadium, exceeding the 20,000 attendees for John F. Kennedy’s campaign rally back in 1960.

“This historic event will be uncharted territory in that the potential growth of the city’s commerce, entertainment district, tourism, etc. will be exponential,” said Mayor John McNally. “We are proud of the great partnerships that have been forged as a result of this project and thank JAC Management Group/JAC Live for continually being at the forefront of that growth.”

The Zac Brown Band’s “BLACK OUT THE SUN” tour last year broke attendance records at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion and Boston’s Fenway Park. The three-time GRAMMY-winning multiplatinum artists are touring during the release of their most recent album, “WELCOME HOME.”

The country music band is known for such hits as “Chicken Fried,” “Toes,” and “Free.”

Organizers say this is not a one-year event and they hope to continue it for years to come.

Tickets for the Zac Brown Band show go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

Tickets range in price from $45.50-$95.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the SouthWoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Preceding the concert, Y Live will kick off at 2:30 p.m. with a tailgate party in the parking lot next to the Stambaugh Stadium followed by doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tailgate pre-sale parking will be available on Ticketmaster.com or at the Covelli Centre Box Office for $35. Day of tailgate parking is $30.

A limited amount of advance parking passes will be sold.

For more information, go to ylivemusic.com.