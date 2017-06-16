Longtime Columbiana Co. business sells farming equipment division

Witmer's, Inc. in Salem has been selling farm equipment for the past 80 years

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A longtime business in Columbiana County is changing its focus and selling part of its company.

Witmer’s, Inc. is known for its farm equipment and construction. The company announced Friday that it’s selling the agricultural side to focus on construction.

The Broadview Heights-based Ohio Ag Equipment — a division of Ohio CAT — will pick up Witmer’s farming equipment business, serving five counties in Northeast Ohio and three in Western Pennsylvania.

Witmer’s president, Nelson Witmer, said Ohio Ag Equipment has deeper access to technology and parts and will continue to offer a full line of AGCO equipment.

Moving forward, Witmer’s will concentrate on delivering pre-engineered steel and wood frame buildings to the commercial, agricultural, and industrial markets.

Both Ohio Ag Equipment and Witmer’s Construction will continue to operate from the same location on Route 14 in Salem.

Witmer’s has been selling farm equipment for the past 80 years.

