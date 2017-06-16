Photos and info: Thunder Over the Valley Air Show

Thunder Over the Valley runs June 17-18. Admission and shuttle transportation is free

By Published: Updated:
Planes on the tarmac ahead of the air show.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 15,000 visitors are expected at the Thunder Over the Valley Air Show in Vienna this weekend.

The parking lot opens at 8:00 a.m.and the show gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday of the show.

The primary parking lot is at the old Delphi facility, 1265 North River Rd., Warren. If that lot fills up, drivers will be directed to the nearby Phantoms Fireworks, 3566 Larchmont Ave. NE. If those lots fill up, additional parking is planned at Kent State Trumbull and TCTC.

The first shuttle to the show runs at 8:30 a.m. and the last one will be at 2:30 p.m. Anyone not parked and on a bus by 2:30 p.m. will not be shuttled to the show.

The following roads will be closed between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15 – Sunday, June 18:

  • Ridge Road between Aeropark Drive and King Graves Road
  • King Graves Road between Ridge Road North and the State Route 11 overpass

Security will be tight at the show and security checks will be conducted in the parking lots before boarding the buses.

VIP ticket holders, please check your ticket for early access details. Parking lots close at 2:30 p.m.and the show grounds close at 5 p.m., both days.

The flying will begin after opening ceremonies at 11:00 A.M. The Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to fly at 3 p.m.

COMPLETE AIR SHOW INFORMATION

The photo gallery below will be updated throughout the air show. 

Thunder Over the Valley

 

.

