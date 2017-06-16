Reporter of Thunderbirds flight: ‘I don’t think there’s any way to top it’

Smith said her favorite memories as a child are going to the air show with her father

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, WKBN Reporter Amanda Smith had the opportunity to fly with the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds.

At one point, she even had the opportunity to control the F16 aircraft.

Smith said she barely touched the controls, however.

“The plane did a full 360-degree roll, and I only moved the joystick, maybe, a quarter of an inch,” she said.

She called the experience “amazing.”

“I told them when I came out of the flight that I can’t imagine going the rest of my life without ever feeling that again,” she said. “It’s just amazing. I don’t think there’s any way to top it.”

Smith talked more about her experience and the flight. You can see that full interview above.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly at Thunder Over the Valley this weekend in Vienna.

The event is free and open to the public. More information on the event is available on our website.

