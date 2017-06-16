Romero A. Norris II Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Romero A. Norris II, of Farrell, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, 2017 in Farrell. He was 19.

Romero was born April 17, 1998 in Sharon, a son of Romero and Amber (Farrimond) Norris.

He was a 2016 graduate of Farrell High School, where he competed in quest, swimming and played football.

Following high school, he began working as a chef at the Avalon Golf and Country Club, Hermitage.

Romero enjoyed playing video games, listening to music and was a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indianapolis Colts.

He will be sadly missed by his parents; a twin sister, D’Adre Norris; a half-sister, Ava Baumgartner, all at home in Farrell; his girlfriend, Alyson Brock, Farrell; maternal grandparents, Sandra Farrimond, Masury and her companion, John Seybert, Farrell and J. Fred Farrimond and his wife, Corilee, Sharon; paternal grandparents, Thelma Norris and Robert Palmer, both of Sharon; maternal great-grandmother, Etta Schell, Masury; paternal great-grandmother, Mildred Wright, Farrell; two aunts, Cheria Norris, Erie and Shavone Palmer, Farrell; two uncles, Robert Palmer and Adam Biro, both of Sharon and several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

Romero was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, John and Gladys Farrimond and Leon Schell; paternal great-grandfather, Solomon Ivey; paternal stepgreat-grandfather, Donald Wright and his Godfather, Manuel Norris.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 in the funeral home with Rev. Leon Avery, Jr., pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to the Norris family.



Order Flowers Here