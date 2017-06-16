Storm Team 27: A hot & humid Father’s day weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A hot weekend on the way with highs in the 80’s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will increase as we approach Sunday.

Saturday will feature some sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80’s. A few spots will reach 90! There is a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast Saturday night.

Father’s Day will bring a risk for thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong or severe. The biggest threat for severe weather will be into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will push into the mid t upper 80’s. Cooling off a little next week with highs in the 70’s.

THE FORECAST

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 89

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (90%)

High: 86

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 64

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82 Low: 65

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 60

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.