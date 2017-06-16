Storm Team 27: Hot, humid, isolated shower

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Hot and humid with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid to upper 80’s. There is a chance for an isolated shower today and for tonight. Lows will be in the mid 60’s.

This Saturday at Thunder over the Valley you will need sunscreen and a small umbrella in the bag for the afternoon. Sunday there is a chance for showers and storms throughout the day. A few storms could be strong.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Humid.  Small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 86

Friday night:  Partly cloudy.  Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
Low:  65

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 89

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
High: 85    Low: 69

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 77    Low: 63

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 75  Low: 58

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 77  Low: 59

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low: 60

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.
High:  85  Low:  62

