Storm Team 27: Partly sunny and hot

Today expect partly sunny skies with highs back up into the upper 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower today and for tonight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
If you a headed out to Thunder over the Valley you will need sunscreen but also keep a small umbrella in the bag for the afternoon. Sunday there is a chance for showers and storms throughout the day. A few storms could be strong.
Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 86
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
Low: 65
Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 89
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)
High: 85 Low: 69
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 77 Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 58
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 59
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.
High: 85 Low: 62
