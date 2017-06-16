Storm Team 27: Partly sunny and hot

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today expect partly sunny skies with highs back up into the upper 80s. There is a chance for an isolated shower today and for tonight. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

If you a headed out to Thunder over the Valley you will need sunscreen but also keep a small umbrella in the bag for the afternoon. Sunday there is a chance for showers and storms throughout the day. A few storms could be strong.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 86

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 89

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 85 Low: 69

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 77 Low: 63

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.

High: 85 Low: 62

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.